New Delhi: Sharad Pawar was on Saturday unanimously re-elected as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president during the party’s national executive meeting that was held in New Delhi.

After the meeting, NCP general secretary Praful Patel said Pawar has been elected unopposed by the party’s national executive.

The party would hold national council meeting on Sunday during which Pawar is expected to lay out the road map for the national-level alliance of the opposition parties.

Patel, meanwhile, said that OBC census should be done and all the parties should come together to challenge the BJP.

He also said Bihar Chief Minister and senior Janata Dal-United Nitish has left the NDA and there was a need for unity.

Nitish Kumar, who was in national capital this week, met scores of political leaders starting from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI-M Secretary General Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP).

Nitish Kumar’s purpose of the visit was around the talks of opposition unity. He also intends to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi when she returns from abroad.

Before coming to the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister had met RJD leader Lalu Prasad and TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao.