NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will chair a meeting of Head of Departments of Member-States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), dealing with Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the organization.

Since its accession as a full – fledged Member State in 2017, India has maintained an active engagement with the organization and has been focusing on initiating proposals for mutual benefit of SCO Member States, Observers and Dialogue Partners.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO at the 2022 SCO Summit held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), and, will host the next summit of Council of Heads of State this year.

Amit Shah will also hold bilateral meetings with the Ministers of some of the SCO Member States on Thursday, on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

During the meeting of Heads of Departments of SCO Member States for Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations, the delegates from SCO Member States will share information relating to the large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle them.

The delegates will also share their views on the innovative practices, technologies and future prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations within the framework of the SCO.

Based on these deliberations, the Member-States will enhance cooperation in the field of preparedness, emergency response and to jointly mitigate the impact arising out of natural and man-made disasters within the framework of the SCO.

