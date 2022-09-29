Kolkata: An 11-year-old boy was killed while nine TMC supporters were injured after a speeding SUV crashed onto the e-rickshaw they were travelling in.

The incident was reported from West Bengal’s Malda district.

Reportedly, the supporters were coming back from a protest rally but during that, the e-rickshaw they were in was hit by a speeding vehicle at Sripur under the Pukuria police station area.

The police said that the person driving the car was drunk and had lost control before he hit the e-rickshaw.

The injured were admitted to the Chanchol Hospital, while four of them were sent to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

The minor boy died at the hospital during treatment on Thursday morning.

The police have apprehended the SUV driver and an investigation has begun.