Ranchi: The government has imposed Section 144 in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa after Giriraj Sena chief Kamal Giri Dev was murdered on Saturday.

The section was imposed to ensure peace and harmony in the region.

It may be mentioned that on Saturday, Kamal Giri Dev, the chief of the Hindu organisation Giriraj Sena was assassinated in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

He was assassinated near Shishi Vidya Mandir Tulsi Bhavan in Chaibasa’s Chakradharpur at around 6 pm.

Also Read: Assam govt’s decision to promote 13 “erring” APS officers sparks sharp reaction

He was killed with a bottle bomb that the assailants threw at them.

According to reports, he was assassinated by unidentified persons.

Following the killing, unrest started in the area and protests started being held in Chaibasa.

Also Read: Assam: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Dibrugarh

Although after the incident, Giri was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The accused fled the spot but the police is now trying to track them down.