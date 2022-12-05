Guwahati: On Monday, the Supreme Court of India imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh on a PIL petitioner seeking a judicial declaration to recognise the leader of a sect as “Paramatma”.

While the petitioner had sought for the sect leader to be declared as Paramatma, he also sought that everyone should pay obeisance to him.

While appearing in person, the petitioner urged the court to direct the citizens to accept Sri Sri Anukul Chandra as the “Supreme Spirit” or Paramatma.

According to reports, the petitioner had approached the court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Justice MR Shah while hearing the petition said, “India is a secular country. The citizens of India may accept whatever they choose to believe in. You cannot force them to believe your sect leader as the Paramatma or ‘Supreme Spirit’… You go ahead and believe in it. Let others believe what they want to. You cannot force others to join your food.”

He further told the petitioner, “We are imposing exemplary costs on you so that others don’t come to court with such PILs.”

The petitioner has been directed to pay the exemplary cost within four weeks.