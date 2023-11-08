Applications are invited for recruitment of various banking positions in SBI.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Data Analyst.

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/MCA /M.Sc. in Statistics/ MS in Data Science/or equivalent degree in relevant discipline in First Division (60%) from recognized University/ Institute. Certification in Data Science is desirable if the primary qualification is not in Data Science

Experience :

i) Minimum 3 years in Bank/ PSU/ Corporate in the field of Data Analytics, or Data Science, advanced statistics, SPSS / data interpretation using statistical software such as R/ Python/ SQL/ etc.

ii) Basic knowledge of MS Office is compulsory. Knowledge of Power BI/ Power Query/ Tables in advantageous XML in a+ point will be preferred.

iii) Experience and demonstrated skill in Data analysis/ interpretation using statistical software.

iv) 2-3 years working experience in R & Python is preferred.

Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on Shortlisting-cum-Interaction followed by CTC Negotiation.

How to apply : Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers/currentopenings up to 27th November 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here