SAMEER Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 21 vacancies

Applications are invited for 21 vacant technical positions in Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER).
Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist-B and Scientist-C.
Name of post : Scientist – B
No. of posts : 18
Pay Scale : Pay Level- 10 (Rs. 56100 – 177500)
Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant fields/disciplines from a recognized University. Minimum 60% or CGPA 6.2 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying examination as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the Institute / University.
Name of post : Scientist – C
No. of posts : 3
Pay Scale : Pay Level- 11 (Rs. Rs. 67700 –208700)
Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant fields/disciplines from a recognized University. Minimum 60% or CGPA 6.2 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying examination as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the Institute / University.
Age Limit : The upper age limit for each category of post under direct recruitment shall be as under:
- Scientist-B : 30 years
- Scientist-C : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates are requested to register and apply ONLINE at https://www.calicut.nielit.in/sameer between 09/03/2023(10:00 A.M) and 08/04/2023 (5:30 P.M)
Application Fees :
- SC / ST / PWD / Women candidates : Rs. 400/- per application per post (including taxes)
- Rs.800/- per application per post (including taxes)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here