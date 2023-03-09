SAMEER Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 21 vacancies

Applications are invited for 21 vacant technical positions in Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER).

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist-B and Scientist-C.

Name of post : Scientist – B

No. of posts : 18

Pay Scale : Pay Level- 10 (Rs. 56100 – 177500)

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (BE/B.Tech) in the fields/disciplines mentioned below, from a recognized University: Electronics, Communications, Telecommunications and Electrical Engineering

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant fields/disciplines from a recognized University. Minimum 60% or CGPA 6.2 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying examination as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the Institute / University.

Name of post : Scientist – C

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Pay Level- 11 (Rs. Rs. 67700 –208700)

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant fields/disciplines from a recognized University. Minimum 60% or CGPA 6.2 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying examination as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the Institute / University.

Age Limit : The upper age limit for each category of post under direct recruitment shall be as under:

Scientist-B : 30 years

Scientist-C : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to register and apply ONLINE at https://www.calicut.nielit.in/sameer between 09/03/2023(10:00 A.M) and 08/04/2023 (5:30 P.M)

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PWD / Women candidates : Rs. 400/- per application per post (including taxes)

Rs.800/- per application per post (including taxes)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here