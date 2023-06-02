Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 9 vacancies

Applications are invited for 9 vacant administrative positions in Sahitya Akademi.
Sahitya Akademi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9 vacant administrative positions on direct recruitment basis.
Name of post : Dy. Secretary (General)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University in a language recognized by Akademi or equivalent.
- Five years’ relevant experience in the field of production/publication and promotion of books in a Government body engaged in the field of publishing or in a reputed Publishing House in a responsible capacity.
- Basic knowledge of computer application.
Pay : Level-11/ Rs.67,700-2,08,700
Age Limit : 50 years
Name of post : Senior Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- Graduation in Commerce from a recognized University
- 5 years’ experience in accounting
- Knowledge of Govt. rules and regulations
- Ability to prepare various forms of accounts
- Basic knowledge in computer application
Pay : Level-6/Rs.35,400-1,12,400
Age Limit : 40 years
Name of post : Publication Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- Graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution
- Diploma in Printing or five years’ experience in a printing press or a publishing house or a Government undertaking concerned with book publishing
- knowledge of various processes of printing and book publication
- Good knowledge of one or more languages and literatures with ability to handle literary material
- Basic knowledge of Computer application
Pay : Level-6/Rs.35,400-1,12,400
Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Programme Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- Graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution.
- Five years’ experience in a literary, academic or Government organization or a publishing house undertaking concerned with book publishing
- Ability to organise meetings, conferences etc.
- Good knowledge of one or more languages and literatures with ability to handle literary material
- Basic knowledge of Computer application
Pay : Level-6/Rs.35,400-1,12,400
Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience :
- 10+2 or equivalent qualification from recognized board or institution.
- 80 w.p.m. speed in shorthand and good speed in typing in English/Hindi.
- Good knowledge in computer application.
- 1 Year experience as Stenographer
Pay : Level-4/ Rs.25,500-81,100
Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience :
- 10th pass or ITI equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution.
- Multi skilling with one employee performing jobs hitherto performed by different Group D employees.
Pay : Level-1/ Rs.18000-56900
Age Limit : 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by speed post / registered post with a recent self-attested passport size photograph along with copies of self-attested documents and super scribed on the envelope “Application for the post of __” addressed to the Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi-110001.
Last date for receipt of applications is 12th June 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here