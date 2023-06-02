Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 9 vacancies

Applications are invited for 9 vacant administrative positions in Sahitya Akademi.

Sahitya Akademi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9 vacant administrative positions on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Dy. Secretary (General)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A Post-Graduate Degree from a recognized University in a language recognized by Akademi or equivalent. Five years’ relevant experience in the field of production/publication and promotion of books in a Government body engaged in the field of publishing or in a reputed Publishing House in a responsible capacity. Basic knowledge of computer application.

Pay : Level-11/ Rs.67,700-2,08,700

Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Senior Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation in Commerce from a recognized University 5 years’ experience in accounting Knowledge of Govt. rules and regulations Ability to prepare various forms of accounts Basic knowledge in computer application

Pay : Level-6/Rs.35,400-1,12,400

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Publication Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution Diploma in Printing or five years’ experience in a printing press or a publishing house or a Government undertaking concerned with book publishing knowledge of various processes of printing and book publication Good knowledge of one or more languages and literatures with ability to handle literary material Basic knowledge of Computer application

Pay : Level-6/Rs.35,400-1,12,400

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Programme Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution. Five years’ experience in a literary, academic or Government organization or a publishing house undertaking concerned with book publishing Ability to organise meetings, conferences etc. Good knowledge of one or more languages and literatures with ability to handle literary material Basic knowledge of Computer application

Pay : Level-6/Rs.35,400-1,12,400

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

10+2 or equivalent qualification from recognized board or institution. 80 w.p.m. speed in shorthand and good speed in typing in English/Hindi. Good knowledge in computer application. 1 Year experience as Stenographer

Pay : Level-4/ Rs.25,500-81,100

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

10th pass or ITI equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution. Multi skilling with one employee performing jobs hitherto performed by different Group D employees.

Pay : Level-1/ Rs.18000-56900

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by speed post / registered post with a recent self-attested passport size photograph along with copies of self-attested documents and super scribed on the envelope “Application for the post of __” addressed to the Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi-110001.

Last date for receipt of applications is 12th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here