Mumbai: Renowned ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh, known for “Naam Gum Jayega” and “Dil Dhoondta Hai”, died due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications on Monday.

Singh died at the age of 82.

Singh is known for songs like “Do Diwane Shehar Mein”, “Ek Akela is Shehar Mein”, “Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman”, “Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute” and “Karoge Yaad Toh”, among others.

He as per reports was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection. There he was was diagnosed with COVID-19. He passed away at around 7:45 pm on Monday evening.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician.

Composer Madan Mohan in a party spotted him and then invited him to Mumbai where his career began.

He has been in the industry for around five decades and had worked with major musicians in the industry.