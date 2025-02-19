Rekha Gupta named new Delhi Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rekha Gupta, MLA-elect from Shalimar Bagh, as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Gupta will take oath on Thursday, February 20, at the Ram Leela Ground, which is expected to be attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrities, and party workers.

Gupta’s selection marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the first woman to head a state where the BJP is in power since 2014.

She is also the fourth woman to hold Delhi’s top post, following Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP-elect Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, has been elected as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Vijender Gupta has been named as the Assembly Speaker.

Gupta’s journey to the top post began with her victory in the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election, where she secured 68,200 votes.

The BJP’s thumping comeback to power in Delhi, after a 27-year hiatus, was marked by their victory in 48 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party’s selection process was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with the Parliamentary Board to designate observers for the gathering of newly elected MLAs.

The oath-taking ceremony on Thursday is expected to be attended by around 50,000 people.