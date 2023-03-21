REC Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 125 vacancies

Applications are invited for 125 vacant managerial positions in REC Limited.

REC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 125 vacant positions of Managers in various disciplines.

Name of post : General Manager

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Engineering : 2

CC : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech / MBA or PG Degree / Diploma in Corporate Communication with 21 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Engineering : 2

F&A : 1

IT : 1

Law : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech / CA / CMA/ LLB with 12 years post qualification experience

Also Read : 6 modern baby boy and baby girl names that celebrates moon which is a wonderful savior of night

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Engineering : 2

IT : 3

CC : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech / PG Degree / Diploma in Corporate Communication with 9 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Engineering : 2

HR : 1

IT : 3

CC : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech / MBA / PG Degree / Diploma in Corporate Communication with 5 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Officer

No. of posts : 95

Discipline wise vacancies :

Engineering : 53

F&A : 34

IT : 2

CC: 1

CS : 1

Law : 2

CSR : 1

Rajbhasha : 1

Qualification : BE / BTech / MBA / PG Degree / Diploma with 3 years post qualification experience

Also Read : 8 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by dawn which denotes the first ray of brightness

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 1

Discipline wise vacancies :

F&A : 1

Qualification : CA / CMA with 18 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Officer

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Administration & Liaison : 3

Secretarial : 2

Rajbhasha : 1

Qualification : Graduate /PG Degree / Diploma with 12 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Chief Manager

No. of posts : 1

Discipline wise vacancies :

CS : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Associate/ Fellow Membership of the Institute of Company

Secretaries of India with 15 years post qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recindia.nic.in/ up to April 15, 2023 (11:55 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here