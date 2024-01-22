Guwahati: The much-awaited and anticipated Ram Mandir consecration or Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the much-anticipated Ram Mandir consecration or Pran-Pratishtha ceremony.

The 50-metre or 160-foot-tall house of worship for Lord Ram Lalla was built on grounds where Babri Masjid stood for centuries before it was torn down in 1992 by Karsevaks led by then Bharatiya Janata Party president Lal Krishna Advani.

Nearly 7,000 invitees, including politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons, are expected to attend the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, which is expected to begin around 12.20 pm.

Here is the full schedule of events planned for January 22:

At 10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.

At 10:55 am: PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

Between 11 am and 12 pm: The prime minister might take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

Between 12:05 pm and 1 pm: The Pran-Pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.

Around 1 pm: PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

At 2:10 pm: PM Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.