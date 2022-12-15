Kota: The Rajasthan Police arrested a man in Kota for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter for months.

As per reports, the man had been exploiting his 15-year-old stepdaughter for the past few months.

The minor along with family members from the mother’s side filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

They accused the stepfather of rape and sexual exploitation of the minor.

The police said that in the complaint the minor stated that the accused repeatedly raped her over the last 3-4 months.

However, she somehow managed to escape the stepfather’s house recently and approached her maternal family about the issue.

Reports stated that the police have booked the accused under at least 10 sections, including the IPC, POCSO, SC/ST and JJ Act.

An investigation into the matter is being carried out and the accused is in judicial custody.