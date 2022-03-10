Guwahati: The Indian Railways has decided to withdraw restrictions on the supply of linen, blankets and curtains inside the trains for passengers on board.

A statement said that restrictions have been withdrawn with immediate effect and the same may be provided as per applicability during the Pre-COVID period.

The statement read, “In view of Pandemic and Covid Protocol due to Covid-19, Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for movement of passengers by trains was issued which restricted linen, blankets and curtains inside trains.”

“Railways have now decided to withdraw the above restriction with regard to supply of linen, blankets and curtains inside the train with immediate effect and the same may be provided as per applicability during Pre-Covid period”, the statement added.

It may be mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, several SOPs were imposed across the country.

One of the SOPs restricted the distribution of linen, blankets and curtains inside the trains in order to prevent the spreading of the virus.

Passengers were asked to bring their own supply of such materials.

However, now with the decline of virus infection across the country. the restriction has been withdrawn.