GUWAHATI: India seems to have been gripped by a “raid raj” under Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the country.

Every morning seems to bring about raids by central agencies upon people questioning the government.

On Thursday (October 05), the third consecutive day of raids by central agencies on people questioning the government, several politicians from opposition parties became the target.

Sleuths of enforcement directorate (ED), on Thursday (October 05), raided the residence of West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Rathin Ghosh.

Ghosh’s residence was raided by the ED in connection with an alleged recruitment scam in the Madhyamgram municipality.

The ED conducted searches at as many as 13 locations in Kolkata, including the minister’s home, as part of a money laundering investigation.

On the other hand, according to reports, the income tax (IT) department conducted raid at the premises of DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, IT officials also conducted searches at properties related to BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Sanjay Singh – was arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to the investigation into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

On October 03, residences of several prominent journalists, known for questioning the government over several issues, were raided by the Delhi police.

Searches were conducted across at least 35 locations in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Among those raided were NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Urmilesh and others.