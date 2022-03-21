Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second term.

This was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has been given a second term as Uttarakhand CM despite losing the elections.

Dhami had lost from his own seat Khatima in the recently concluded Uttarakhand assembly elections.

However, the Pushkar Singh Dhami has been rewarded by the BJP by giving him a second term as Uttarakhand CM for spearheading the saffron party’s campaign in the hill state.

The announcement was made by the BJP after the legislature party meeting in Dehradun.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi during a meeting to discuss government formation in the four states where BJP emerged victorious approved Dhami’s name for chief minister’s post.

“Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress,” union defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

He added: “Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected unanimously as the CM of Uttarakhand in BJP Legislature Party meeting. We have full faith in him, he’ll take Uttarakhand to new heights and work for development of the state.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami along with BJP leaders meet the Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Monday to stake claim to form the government in the state.