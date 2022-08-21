A farmer at Sangrur in Punjab has started ‘moving’ his two-storeyed “dream house” at least 500 metres away for the construction of an expressway.

Notably, the farmer’s “dream house” was in a farmland, which fell in the way of the expressway, where the government is constructing the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.

Thus, instead of demolishing the house, the farmer named Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi decided to move his home built on his field in Roshanwla village.

According to reports, the Punjab government had expressed willingness to pay Sukhi compensation to demolish his house.

However, he refused.

Instead, the farmer decided to shift his “dream house” in whole to another place.

“I am shifting the house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn’t want to build another house. I have spent around Rs 1.5 crore to build it,” Sukhi told ANI.

“It took me two years and Rs 1.5 crore to build this house. It’s my dream project, I did not want to construct another house,” the farmer said.

#WATCH | A farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place pic.twitter.com/nrQoQhM0vO — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

According to reports, the house has been moved by 250 feet.

The work to move it back has been given to a private contractor.

It has been going on for the past two months and will take two more months to complete.

The workers are able to move it about 10 feet every day. The total cost to move it will be around Rs 50 lakh.

The expressway is being constructed under the centre’s Bharatmala project.

The project aimed at reducing travel time will pass through Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Delhi-Amritsar-Katra National Highway is an ambitious project, which once completed, will save time, money and energy of commuters travelling from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had said in July.