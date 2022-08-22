Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau has arrested former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on allegations of corruption.

He has been arrested on allegations of a transport scam.

There have been allegations of tenders being allocated on fake registration numbers of vehicles.

An official statement earlier stated, “A case was registered against former minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday in the scam of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles”.

The VB is further investigating the case and more officials might soon be arrested.

The Punjab Congress, however, has alleged that the move is a political vendetta by the government.