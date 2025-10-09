Guwahati: A private aircraft veered off the runway and crashed into bushes while taking off at the Mohammadabad airstrip in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

The crash narrowly avoided a major disaster.

After the crash, local authorities, including the SDM, DSP, fire brigade, and the police reached the site to assess the situation.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A private aircraft lost control while taking off from the runway in Farrukhabad and collapsed in bushes nearby. The two pilots and passengers are safe.



As per reports, “those on board the private jet included DMD Ajay Arora, SBI head Sumit Sharma, DPO Rakesh Tikoo, and two pilots – Captain Naseeb Vamal and Prateek Fernandes. The aircraft reportedly lost control while taking off, leading to the mishap.”

No injuries or casualties took place.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Mohammadabad police station. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.