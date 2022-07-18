Election for the next President of India will be held on Monday.  

Votes will be counted on Thursday. 

Swearing-in ceremony of the next President of India will be held on July 25. 

7 HISTORICAL FACTS ABOUT PRESIDENCY IN INDIA: 

1. Since 1950 when India became republic there have been 14 Presidents. 

12 of the 14 Presidents of India, completed their full 5-year terms.  

2. India’s first President – Rajendra Prasad – has been the only President, thus far, to be re-elected to the office of President of India. 

3. Rajendra Prasad was the President of India for 12 years and 107 days, longest tenure ever. 

4. Two Presidents – Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed – died while in office.  

While Zakir Husain died on May 3, 1969, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed died on February 11, 1977. 

5. S Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President to become the President in 1962. 

Zakir Husain and VV Giri – both Vice Presidents – also became Presidents. 

6. Zakir Husain’s Presidential tenure is the shortest in India’s history. 

7. In the 1957 election, Rajendra Prasad secured 98.99 per cent votes – the highest ever. 

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in