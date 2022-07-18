Election for the next President of India will be held on Monday.
Votes will be counted on Thursday.
Swearing-in ceremony of the next President of India will be held on July 25.
7 HISTORICAL FACTS ABOUT PRESIDENCY IN INDIA:
1. Since 1950 when India became republic there have been 14 Presidents.
12 of the 14 Presidents of India, completed their full 5-year terms.
2. India’s first President – Rajendra Prasad – has been the only President, thus far, to be re-elected to the office of President of India.
3. Rajendra Prasad was the President of India for 12 years and 107 days, longest tenure ever.
4. Two Presidents – Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed – died while in office.
While Zakir Husain died on May 3, 1969, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed died on February 11, 1977.
5. S Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President to become the President in 1962.
Zakir Husain and VV Giri – both Vice Presidents – also became Presidents.
6. Zakir Husain’s Presidential tenure is the shortest in India’s history.
7. In the 1957 election, Rajendra Prasad secured 98.99 per cent votes – the highest ever.