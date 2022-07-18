Election for the next President of India will be held on Monday.

Votes will be counted on Thursday.

Swearing-in ceremony of the next President of India will be held on July 25.

7 HISTORICAL FACTS ABOUT PRESIDENCY IN INDIA:

1. Since 1950 when India became republic there have been 14 Presidents.

12 of the 14 Presidents of India, completed their full 5-year terms.

2. India’s first President – Rajendra Prasad – has been the only President, thus far, to be re-elected to the office of President of India.

3. Rajendra Prasad was the President of India for 12 years and 107 days, longest tenure ever.

4. Two Presidents – Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed – died while in office.

While Zakir Husain died on May 3, 1969, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed died on February 11, 1977.

5. S Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President to become the President in 1962.

Zakir Husain and VV Giri – both Vice Presidents – also became Presidents.

6. Zakir Husain’s Presidential tenure is the shortest in India’s history.

7. In the 1957 election, Rajendra Prasad secured 98.99 per cent votes – the highest ever.