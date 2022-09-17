Hazaribagh : In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman was alleged killed as a loan recovery agent ran her over with a tractor in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

The incident as per reports, occured on Thursday.

The deceased was the daughter of a specially-abled farmer and she was three months pregnant.

Police said that the loan recovery agent had gone to their house to recover a tractor that had emi pending.

However, the agent and the woman ended up in an argument.

Following this, she was crushed by the wheels of the tractor driven by the agent.

The police registered a murder case against the recovery agent and the manager of the company.

The agent was said to be from Mahindra Finance.

The police also said the local police were not informed by the agent or company before they went to recover the tractor.