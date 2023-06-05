POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Trainee vacancy

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID).

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Trainee (Finance & Accounts).

Name of post : Assistant Trainee (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Com. with minimum 60% marks for OBC (NCL) candidates. (Qualification should be recognized in India and from a recognized university/ institution). Candidates with Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma/ CA/CMA or equivalent higher education qualification

shall not be allowed to apply for the said post.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years (27 years +3 years relaxation for OBC(NCL) ) as on 14.06.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to 14th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

