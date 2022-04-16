New Delhi: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi amid speculation over him joining the party.

According to reports, senior leaders Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal were also present during the meeting.

Kishor recently resumed negotiations with the Gandhis for a role in resurrecting the Congress ahead of the big polls, including the 2024 general election.

The two sides had earlier fallen out after several rounds of talks on teaming up.

Sources close to the strategist have countered the Congress’s version that the talks are focused on the Gujarat election later this year, ND TV reported.

The Congress leadership and Prashant Kishor are mainly discussing a blueprint for the 2024 national election, they have said.

Talks between Kishor and the Gandhis collapsed last year, weeks after Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal victory – in which the strategist played a big role.

The Congress later signed up with a former associate of Kishor to handle its election campaigns.