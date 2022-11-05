Noida: A police constable was found dead in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

As per reports, the constable was 32 years old and was found inside his official residence.

The police said that the constable was identified as Arun Kumar.

He was found hanging inside his house at the police lines in Surajpur in the morning.

The police suspect that he took the extreme step owing to domestic “conflicts”.

He lived with his wife who is also a police constable.

The deceased was posted as a constable in charge of the police store in Noida.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.