NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Tuesday and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families.

He recalled recent Rozgar Melas in states such as Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam.

He said these Melas at the center and BJP-ruled states, show the government’s commitment towards the youth.

In the last nine years, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

Recalling the difficulties faced in the recruitment process, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Staff Selection Board took roughly 15-18 months to onboard the new recruits whereas today it takes only 6-8 months.

He underlined that the tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier starting from acquiring the application form to submitting it via post has now been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced.

The Prime Minister also added that interviews for Group C and Group D have also been abolished.

The Prime Minister said that the biggest benefit of this is the extermination of nepotism from the entire process.

The Prime Minister said that during these 9 years, government policies were made keeping in mind the employment possibilities.

Initiatives in the fields of modern infrastructure, rural push or expansion of the basic needs of life, every policy of the Government of India is creating new opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister informed that in the last 9 years, the Government has spent about 34 lakh crore rupees on capital expenditure and on basic facilities.

In this year’s Budget too, 10 lakh crore rupees were allocated for the capital expenditure.

This amount is resulting in modern infrastructure like new highways, new airports, new rail routes, bridges etc.

This is creating many new jobs in the country, he said.

Rozgar Mela is our endeavour to empower the youth and strengthen their participation in national development. https://t.co/nzn9JTwhWk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2023

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister continued, the nature of jobs has seen tremendous changes where new sectors have emerged for the youth of the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the central government is providing continuous support to these new sectors and highlighted the startup revolution that the nation has witnessed.

He informed that the number of start-ups in the country increased from 100 before 2014 to more than 1 lakh today which has given employment to more than 10 lakh youths. Highlighting the technological developments that have made the lives of people easier than before, the Prime Minister gave examples of app-based taxi services that have become a lifeline for the cities, efficient online delivery systems that have increased employment, boost to the drone sector which has helped in spraying of pesticides to delivery of medicines, expanding city gas distribution system whose coverage has gone up from 60 to 600 cities.