Parakram Diwas is observed on January 23 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Subhas Chandra Bose, affectionately referred as Netaji, was a prominent leader who fought for the freedom of India during the struggle of India’s independence.

The government designated Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the extraordinary contribution of the freedom fighter in the Indian freedom struggle.

Born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, the visionary leader founded the Azad Hind Fauj in Japanese occupied Singapore during World War II in October 1943 with the purpose of allying with the Axis powers to liberate India from British rule.

Parakram Diwas: Quotes

On the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, here are the 10 inspirational quotes from the iconic Indian freedom fighter:

India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms! We shall carve our way through the enemy’s ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr’s death. And in our last sleep, we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi.

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.

Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.

Freedom is not given – it is taken.

Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.

Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle – if there are no risks to be taken.

Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga (Give me blood and I will give you freedom!).

The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.