Guwahati: In what can be termed to be shocking in terms of the environment, India has diverted over 88,903 hectares of forest land for non-forestry purposes in the past five years, which is more than the combined area of Mumbai and Kolkata.

According to data provided by junior environment minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey in response to a question by BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi, India has diverted over 88,903 hectares of forest land for non-forestry purposes in the last five years.

This area is larger than the combined area of Mumbai and Kolkata. The highest amount of forest land, over 19,424 hectares, was diverted for road construction, followed by 18,847 hectares for mining, 13,344 hectares for irrigation projects, 9,469 hectares for transmission lines, and 7,630 hectares for defence projects.

Choubey explained that these diversions were allowed for various development works under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Centre took decisions for diversions for over 25 kinds of projects and works, including railways, thermal power plants, solar power works, and drinking water facilities, among others.

Choubey also clarified that the term “forest cover” refers to all lands with a tree canopy density of more than 10%, irrespective of ownership and legal status. Such lands may not necessarily be a recorded forest area and include orchards, bamboo, and palm.

All lands covered in the definition of forest cover have certain ecological or biodiversity value.

The India State of Forest Report 2021 indicates that the area under “very dense forest” is 87,742 sq km, while “moderately dense forest” has an area of 2,39,564 sq km within the total “recorded forest area/green wash area” of 7,38,373 sq km in the country.

The proportion of “very dense” and “moderately dense” forests within the total “recorded forest area” of the country is 44.33%.

The diversion of such a large area of forest land for non-forestry purposes is seen as concerning, as it can have severe ecological impacts, including deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and habitat destruction.