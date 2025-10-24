Guwahati: At least 25 people died in a devastating bus fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early Friday morning after a collision sparked a blaze that quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

The tragic incident occurred around 3:30 am near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal.

A Kaveri Travels AC bus, en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with 41 passengers onboard, collided with a motorcycle on National Highway 44.

Police and local officials reported that the crash ruptured the motorcycle’s fuel tank, leading to a leak and an explosion that ignited the bus.

The fire spread rapidly, trapping many passengers inside.

Eyewitnesses and survivors describe a deadly chain reaction caused by the crash.

Shiva, one of the survivors, recounted the incident to a local Telugu channel, explaining that the bus hit the motorcycle, dragging it for some distance before the fuel tank exploded.

“The explosion occurred right after the bus hit the bike. Most of us only realized what had happened when the fire broke out. The emergency windows weren’t working, but some of us managed to break them and escape,” he said, adding that children were also on the bus.

Shiva also described the panic inside the bus as thick smoke filled the air, making it difficult for many to reach the emergency exits in time.

Local reports stated that approximately 12 passengers broke open the emergency door and escaped, although they suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Byreddy Shabari, the MP of Nandyal, visited the site and confirmed the severity of the fire.

The Kurnool police and district officials conducted a preliminary investigation and confirmed that the fire was an accident, caused by the collision between the bus and the motorcycle. District Collector A. Siri clarified, “The incident occurred between 3 am and 3:10 am when the motorcycle collided with the bus, rupturing the fuel tank. The resulting leak and friction likely triggered the fire.”

The motorcycle rider was among those who died in the blaze. The bus driver, Miryala Lakshmiah, along with the co-driver, G. Siva Narayana, and cabin attendant, Miryala Ashok, all escaped unharmed and quickly alerted authorities.

Rescue teams, firefighters, and police arrived at the scene and battled the flames for several hours.

Forensic experts are working to identify the victims, as the fire has charred most of the bodies beyond recognition.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs also expressed his grief over the tragedy in a post on X, stating, “I am deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The loss of over 20 innocent lives in such a tragic way is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families, and I wish for a speedy recovery for those battling injuries.”