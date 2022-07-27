Original Shiv Sena will have its CM back: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that the “original” Shiv Sena will have its Chief Minister again in Maharashtra.

Earlier speaking in an interview, he said that he was betrayed.

On Wednesday, he made a statement that he wants the elections to be held for both the assembly and the local body seats.

The former CM further claimed that the Shiv Sena with the next elections will have its own CM.

Thackeray said to ensure this he will soon tour the entire state to meet and refresh the party and its cadres.

He informed that he will start the tour of the state in August and will ensure to increase the party’s base as well as cadres.

It may be mentioned that following high political instability in Maharashtra, Thackeray had to quit the post of the CM.

After this, Eknath Shinde took charge as the CM of the state.