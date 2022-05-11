The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, has put a ‘pause’ on the use of the controversial sedition law (section 124 IPC) until reviewed by the government.

The landmark order of the Supreme Court will have an impact on hundreds, who have been charged under the colonial-era law.

Following the Supreme Court order, those who were earlier jailed for sedition can approach courts for bail.

The Supreme Court said that no new FIRs under the sedition law will be filed.

Moreover, all pending cases under the colonial-era law will be put on hold till the time government reconsiders the law.

“It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over,” chief justice of India NV Ramana said.

He added: “We hope and expect that centre and states will desist from registering any FIR under 124 A (sedition law) or initiate proceeding under the same till re-examination is over.”

“The Union of India is at liberty to pass directives to states to prevent misuse of the law,” the chief justice of India further said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who is among those to have filed petitions challenging the validity of the 152-year-old sedition law termed the Supreme Court order as ‘victory’.

“Great day for democracy. The sedition law stands stayed. Kudos to the Supreme Court,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra said.

Assam legislator Akhil Gogoi also lauded the Supreme Court order.

“Indian judiciary remains the pillar of strength for the Indian democracy. A historic moment for the Indian democracy,” Akhil Gogoi said.