NEW DELHI: At least 19 opposition parties which aso include the Congress has opposed the construction of the new Parliament building.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday a joint the opposition parties said that there was no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament.”

The new Parliament building wl be inaugurated on May 28 next.

Sacred ‘Sengol’ symbol of transfer of power from British to India: Amit Shah

Moreover, the opposion parties were of the view that the President of India should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

They were of the view that it was not only ‘a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response’.

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused that the opposition are playing ‘game of politics’.

The signatories include the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.