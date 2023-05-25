Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Consultant vacancy

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Land & Coordination) in Mahanadi Basin Project, OIL, Bhubaneswar on consolidated honorarium for a period of 06 (six) months, extendable by 03 (three) tenures of 06 (six) months each up to a maximum period of 02 (two) years depending upon requirement of the Company.

Name of post : Consultant (Land & Coordination)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Must have retired from OIL/other PSU/Government/Private Sector at the level of Executive/ Gazetted Officer with 30 (thirty) years of working experience out of which minimum 15 (fifteen) years should be in Executive/Gazetted Officer Grade with experience of handling liaison/ coordination/land related matters.

Also Read : 8 inspirational books of Sudha Murty that are worth buying and reading

b) The applicant should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized college/university with proficiency in English language. The applicant should be able to work on desktop computers and

must have basic knowledge of MS Word and MS Excel.

c) The age of the applicant should not be more than 63(sixty-three) years on the last date of receipt of applications.

d) Candidates fluent in reading and writing Odia language will be given preference

Also Read : 7 pictures of Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim which proves that they always give couple goals

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled in application form (in prescribed format given on page 3 & 4) along with self-attested requisite documents at email id bep_office@oilindia.in on or before 23:59 hours of 24/06/ 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here