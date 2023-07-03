Applications are invited for seven vacant technical positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chemist, Drilling Engineer and HSE / Fire Safety Officer purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Rajasthan Fields.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (two) years duration/ Bachelors in Chemical Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 05(five) years as Chemist / Mud Engineer in drilling wells

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years as on date of registration for walk-in-interview

Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (two) years duration/ Bachelors in Chemical Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 05(five) years as Chemist / Mud Engineer in drilling wells

Salary : Rs.80000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years as on date of registration for walk-in-interview

Name of post : Contractual HSE / Fire Safety Officer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors in Fire Engineering / Fire & Safety Engineering / Environmental Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

OR

Master degree in Environmental Engineering / Environmental Science of minimum 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post qualification work experience of more than 03 (three) years in Fire/Safety / Environment /EIA consultancy / HSE Fields. Preferably in upstream E&P (Oil & Gas) company

Salary : Rs.70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years as on date of registration for walk-in-interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th July 2023 in OIL HOUSE, 2A, District Shopping Centre, Saraswatinagar, Basni, Jodhpur-342005, Rajasthan. Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of the advertisement), 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here