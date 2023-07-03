Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant technical positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chemist, Drilling Engineer and HSE / Fire Safety Officer purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Rajasthan Fields.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Master degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (two) years duration/ Bachelors in Chemical Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 05(five) years as Chemist / Mud Engineer in drilling wells

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years as on date of registration for walk-in-interview

Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree in Mechanical / Petroleum / Chemical Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 05 (five) years as Drilling Engineer in drilling wells

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 05(five) years as Chemist / Mud Engineer in drilling wells

Salary : Rs.80000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years as on date of registration for walk-in-interview

Name of post : Contractual HSE / Fire Safety Officer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors in Fire Engineering / Fire & Safety Engineering / Environmental Engineering of minimum 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

OR

Master degree in Environmental Engineering / Environmental Science of minimum 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post qualification work experience of more than 03 (three) years in Fire/Safety / Environment /EIA consultancy / HSE Fields. Preferably in upstream E&P (Oil & Gas) company

Salary : Rs.70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years as on date of registration for walk-in-interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th July 2023 in OIL HOUSE, 2A, District Shopping Centre, Saraswatinagar, Basni, Jodhpur-342005, Rajasthan. Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of the advertisement), 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

