Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant in

Mahanadi Basin Project, Bhubaneswar on consolidated honorarium for a period of 1(one) year, extendable by another 1(one) year upon further requirement.

Name of post : Consultant (Geology) for Drilling Operations

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,16,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Must possess Master’s Degree in Geology/ M.Tech in applied Geology.

b) Must have retired at least from the post of General Manager (Grade G) or equivalent post from OIL or from any other PSU/ private sector.

c) Must have minimum 30 years of experience in upstream hydrocarbon industry.

d) The age of the applicant should not be more than 65 years on the last date of receipt of application i.e. 27/12/2022.

Name of post : Consultant (Liaison)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Must possess Bachelor’s in Engineering or equivalent/Master’s in Science (any discipline).

b) Must have retired at least from the post of Dy. Chief Engineer/Sr. Manager (Grade D) or equivalent post from OIL or from any other PSU/private sector.

c) Must have minimum 30 years of experience. Candidates having requisite experience in mining industry will be given preference.

d) The age of the applicant should not be more than 70 years on the last date of receipt of application i.e., 27/12/2022

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled in application form (in prescribed format along with requisite documents) at email id bep_office@oilindia.in on or before 23:59 hours of 27/12/2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here