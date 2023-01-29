BHUBANESHWAR: Health minister of Odisha Naba Kisore Das was, on Sunday (January 29), shot in the chest by a cop of the state’s police force.

Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector in Jharsuguda district of the state.

The incident took place near the Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Sunday around 12:15 pm.

The Odisha health minister was on his way to attend a programme when he was shot at by the police officer.

The police officer shot at least two rounds, critically injuring the minister, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later, He was later airlifted to Bhubaneswar – the capital of Odisha – for better treatment, officials stated.

The accused police officer, who shot at the Odisha health minister, has been identified as Gopal Das, who has been taken into custody.

Witnesses claim he was shot at just as he stepped out of his vehicle. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.

A police inspector and a youth, who were standing near the Odisha minister, reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The health condition of Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das has been stated to be serious and under critical care.

Meanwhile, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack and ordered an inquiry by the crime branch of the state’s police.