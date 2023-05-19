NTPC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 30 vacancies

Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 technical vacancies in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Chemist Trainees.

Name of post : Assistant Chemist Trainee

No. of posts : 30

Qualification: Full Time/Regular M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 60% marks from recognized Indian University/ Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority. Final year / semester students who expect their result by 31.08.2023 can also apply. SC, ST and PwBD candidates with pass marks in qualifying examination are eligible to apply for the post.

Also Read : Assam Tourism : National parks that you must shortlist among the places to visit in Assam

Remuneration : Selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs. 30000/- per month, with free bachelor accommodation and medical facility for self, during one-year training. These candidates will be absorbed after successful completion of training in the pay scale of Rs. 30000-120000 at the basic pay of Rs. 30,000/- (E0 Grade). The other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, other perquisites and allowances, terminal benefits, etc. will be admissible as per company rules in force from time to time after absorption.

Also Read : Assam Career : Best tiffin food for working moms to take to their workplaces

Age Limit : 27 years as on the last date of application.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 1st June, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here