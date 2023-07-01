NTPC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Engineer vacancy

Applications are invited for various technical positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Diploma Engineers for its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project under Special Recruitment Drive for SC and ST candidates.

Name of post : Diploma Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 3

C&I : 1

Qualification :

Mechanical : Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical /Production Engineering with pass marks

C&I : Full time regular Diploma in Instrumentation/Electronics Engineering with pass marks

Also Read : Top 10 child friendly places to visit in Northeast this summer vacation with kids

Emoluments : Selected Candidate will undergo training for a period 02 years at any NTPC sites/stations and will be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs. 24,000/- per month. On successful completion of training, these candidates will be absorbed in the open pay scale of Rs. 24000-3%- (W7 Grade). The final place of posting will be allocated after successful completion of the training

Age Limit : Upper Age limit is 30 years as on last date of application.

Also Read : 10 mythological fiction books to read in the later half of 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website careers.ntpc.co.in up 11:59 pm of 13.07.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here