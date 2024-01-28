PATNA: Nitish Kumar, on Sunday (January 28), resigned as Bihar chief minister.

Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to the Bihar governor.

After meeting the governor, Nitish Kumar said that “the Grand Alliance is not in a good condition”.

“The situation is not looking good,” Nitish Kumar said.

Notably, the JDU-RJD-Congress-led “Grand Alliance” was created in August 2022.

The “Grand Alliance” formed the government in Bihar after Nitish Kumar-led JDU snapped ties with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar is likely to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister on Sunday (January 28) evening.

The BJP has demanded the post of two deputy chief ministers and the assembly speaker is lieu of support to Nitish Kumar’s JDU.

Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha of the BJP will be the two deputy CMs of Bihar.

Moreover, according to reports, the BJP and JD-U, have also finalised a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.