Guwahati: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday fell ill during his visit to Siliguri in north Bengal.

According to reports, Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways, complained of uneasiness after coming down from the stage after addressing a meeting.

“After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car,” BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba told a news agency.

According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme.

Details regarding his health are awaited.

On Thursday, Gadkari was in Siliguri to lay the foundation stone for a long road from Shiv Mandir in Siliguri to Sevak’s Cantonment.

The event was held at Dagapur ground near Darjeeling Junction.