Guwahati: While prices of commodities seem to be increasing day by day, Chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Maulana Badruddin Ajmal “protesting” against the situation said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets everything for free and hence has no idea about the price hike situation in the country.

Speaking about the situation, Ajmal said, “Back then, the BJP took price rise as a major factor and then came into power. People believed them as they were speaking about the price rise situation aggressively but after coming to power they left the people in with just disappointment.”

He added that since the BJP came into power, the prices of commodities have increased to more than 100 per cent.

He said, “This government have broken the backs of the pooer in the country leaving them in utter dismay. This is not what the people had voted for. They were promised a changed and the BJP had clearly failed.”

He further added, “Speaking of Nirmala Sitharaman, she is the finance minister of the country or in other words, she is the owner of RBI. She has no bills to pay and everything for her is free. Even if she hosts a party, the bill won’t come to her. Hence, she has no idea of the price rise and price hike situation in the country.”

He added that if this is to be felt in real, one should question those BJP MPs whose wives run the kitchen. “Those MPs should be asked how their wives are running the kitchen with the ongoing situation in the country.”