Srinagar: Nine workers have been suspected to have been stuck inside the debris of a sudden landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban last night.

The sudden landslide trapped the labourers in an under-construction tunnel.

Rescue operations have been initiated and sniffer dogs too have been deployed to trace the stuck workers.

Also Read: Assam: Two irrigation dept officials held in Goalpara for accepting bribe

Officials on the site are trying everything to clear out the debris which includes heavy boulders..

The landslide was reported on Thursday.

During the landslide, several trucks, excavators and other vehicles, as well as machinery, were completely damaged.

Reports state that of the nine persons trapped inside, five are from West Bengal, one from Nepal, one from Assam and two are locals.

Also Read: I cannot control price hike situation in Assam: Minister Ranjeet Dass

So far three workers have been rescued and are being treated while one person was recovered dead.