NIC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 598 vacancies

Applications are invited for 598 vacant technical positions in National Informatics Centre (NIC)

National Informatics Centre (NIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist-‘B’, Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB and Scientific/Technical Assistant – ‘A’

Name of post : Scientist-‘B’

No. of posts : 71

Qualification : A Pass in Bachelor Degree in Engineering OR Bachelor in Technology OR Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level OR Associate Member of Institute of Engineers OR Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers OR Master Degree in Science (MSc) OR Master Degree in Computer Application OR Master Degree in

Engineering /Technology (ME /M.Tech) OR Master Degree in Philosophy (M Phil) in the following fields- Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Computer Sciences, Communication, Computer and Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Cyber law, Electronics and Instrumentation

Pay Scale : Level-10 (Rs. 56100- Rs.177500)

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per Govt. rules

Name of post : Scientific Officer/Engineer – SB

No. of posts : 196

Qualification : A Pass in M.Sc. /MS/MCA/B.E./B.Tech in any one or in combination of following fields- Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics & telecommunications, Computer Sciences, Computer and Networking Security, Software System, Information Technology, Informatics.

Pay Scale : Level-7 (Rs. 44900- Rs.142400)

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per Govt. rules

Name of post : Scientific/Technical Assistant – ‘A’

No. of posts : 331

Qualification : A Pass in M.Sc. /MS/MCA/B.E./B.Tech in any one or in combination of following fields- Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Electronics & Telecommunications, Computer Sciences, Computer and Networking Security, Software System, Information Technology, Informatics.

Pay Scale : Level-6 (Rs. 35400- Rs.112400)

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : Selection will be done through a online written examination and interview for Scientist-B and Scientific Officer / Engineer-SB Posts and only through online written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant – A Post.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only by online at https://www.calicut.nielit.in/nic23 between by April 4, 2023 (5:30 p.m)

Application Fees :

General and all others : Rs.800/- per application per post (including taxes)

SC/ST/ PWD/ Women candidates : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here