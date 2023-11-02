Guwahati: A court in Delhi on Thursday has sent the NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakraborty to 30-day judicial custody until December 1 in connection with the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Delhi Police Special Cell arrested them on October 3 as there were allegations of the news site it receiving funds from China.

Earlier, Purkayastha and Chakraborty had spent nine days in police custody with the police claiming that new witnesses and devices had emerged in the investigation and the accused had to be confronted regarding the same.

Prior to that, they had been in judicial custody for almost two weeks.

Some of the allegations detailed by the Special Cell in its FIR against Purkayastha mention that there were attempts to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as “not parts of India”; discrediting the Government of India’s fight against Covid; funding the farmers’ agitation; and “putting up a spirited defence of legal cases” against Chinese telecom companies such as Xiaomi and Vivo.