NBCC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in NBCC (India) Limited

NBCC (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager, Additional General Manager and Assistant Manager.

Name of post : General Manager (Engineering)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized

University / Institute.

Experience : Total 15 years experience in the field of PMC / EPC / Real Estate / Infrastructure.

Name of post : Additional General Manager (Corporate Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Mass Communication/Journalism/ Advertising &

Public Relations of two years from Government recognized Institute/ University.

Experience : Total 12 years experience.

Name of post : Additional General Manager (Systems)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science Engineering/

Electronics & Communication Engineering from government recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Total 12 years experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Software Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Degree in Engineering in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information

Technology or Master in Computer Application (MCA) from recognized University/ Institute with

60% aggregate marks

Experience : Minimum two (02) years experience in software development, web designing, ERP

development & maintenance.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nbccindia.com/ up to 17:00 hrs on 15.04.2023.

Application Fees : Applicants/Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000/-.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here