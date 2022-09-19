LUCKNOW: Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has got a new temple, dedicated to the chief minister of the state – Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi Adityanath temple has been built by a man named Prabhakar Maurya at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

32-year-old Prabhakar Maurya, notably, describes himself as a Yogi Pracharak (Yogi publicist).

Prabhakar Maurya is also a YouTuber, who has composed a number of songs for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya stated that he had made a promise to himself that he would build a temple in the name of whosoever facilitate construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

However, Maurya is not very well educated and had reportedly studied only till class 10.

The construction of the Yogi Adityanath temple began on August 5, 2020 – same day bhoomi pujan for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was done.

Sculptors from Rajasthan and Barabanki were roped in to build the ‘idol’ of Adityanath.

No priest has been appointed and Maurya himself sings a self-composed aarti twice a day. The chorus for the hymn goes, ‘Jai, Jai Yogi Baba’, The Week reported.

Rs 7 lakhs went into the construction of the temple.