NABCONS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 19 vacancies

Applications are invited for 19 vacant administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior or Middle Level Consultants (19 Posts) for handling “Watershed Development Projects” at various Regional Offices and Head Office of National Bank for Agriculture and

Rural Development (NABARD).

Name of post : Senior or Middle Level Consultant

No. of posts : 19

Location wise vacancies :

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Bihar : 1

Chhattisgarh : 1

Gujarat : 1

Himachal Pradesh : 2

Jammu & Kashmir : 1

Jharkhand : 1

Madhya Pradesh : 1

Maharashtra : 1

Manipur : 1

Mizoram : 1

Nagaland : 1

Odisha : 1

Rajasthan : 1

Tamil Nadu : 1

Telangana : 1

Uttar Pradesh : 1

NABARD, HO : 1

Qualification : 1st class Graduate and/ or Post-Graduate / PhD with at least 55% from recognized university in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Forestry/ Agricultural Engineering/ Soil Science/ Soil and Water Conservation Engineering/ Environmental Science/ Hydrology/ Crop Science with relevant experience of Watershed development.

Or

Post-Graduate in Social Sciences with minimum 55% marks and 5 years of experience in implementation & monitoring of Watershed Development Projects

Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Watershed/ Livelihoods/

Water Resources/ Climate Change Adaptation Programs.

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and Maximum 55 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link (https://forms.office.com/r/wYt1jQWmQ5) available in the website https://www.nabcons.com/ by 30th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here