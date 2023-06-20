NABARD Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Chief Economist vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Economist on contract basis at its Head Office, Mumbai.
Name of post : Chief Economist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-graduate degree in Economics/ Econometrics / Agriculture Economics / Development Economics / Finance from a recognized Indian / Foreign University/Institutes.
Experience : Relevant experience of at least 15 years as economist, including 5 years in a similar position in a leading organization in the financial sector.
Age Limit : Not less than 40 years and not more than 55 Years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/ up to June 30, 2023
Application Fees :
- For SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 50
- For all others : Rs. 800
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
