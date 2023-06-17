N.F. Railway Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Teacher vacancies

Applications are invited for various teaching positions under Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway.

Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) and Craft Teacher on contractual basis in Banimandir Railway H.S. School, Siliguri Junction and New Jalpaiguri Girls’ High School, New Jalpaiguri.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Political Science : 1

Hindi : 1

Qualification : Master Degree in relevant subjects with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Bengali : 1

Hindi : 2

Pure Science : 1

Qualification : Graduate in relevant subjects with atleast 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed. / D.El.Ed.

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Senior Secondary or Graduate with B.Ed. / D.El.Ed.

Name of post : Craft Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Higher Secondary / Graduate with Diploma in Art & Craft from a recognized Institute

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 30th June 2023 and 1st July 2023 from 10 AM onwards in ADRM Office, New Jalpaiguri

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with filled in application form along with self-attested copies of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here