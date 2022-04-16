New Delhi: Two houses belonging to a Muslim community man were torched by a mob after a 22-year-old Hindu woman eloped with the person.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Friday.

Members of a fringe group “Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh” torched the house belonging to Sajid, a gym owner in Agra’s Runakta locality, ND TV reported.

The mob was demanding the arrest of Sajid accusing him of kidnapping the woman.

Shops in the local market also made to shut on Friday over the mob’s demand.

The police post in charge was suspended after the incident for negligence and a probe has been ordered against the Sikandra station house officer.

“If found guilty, action will be taken against him as well,” Agra’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Singh said

The woman went missing on Monday. She was traced two days later by the police, but Sajid’s whereabouts are still not known.

Her family members had filed a missing person’s report, prompting a police search for the couple.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the woman said she is an adult and had gone willingly with the man.

“Both are adults,” SP Sudheer Singh said.

He said the police will bring the woman to court.

He said that an FIR has been registered against members of the group that set the houses on fire and they will be arrested soon.