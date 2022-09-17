Guwahati: A 26-year-old school teacher has died after she got stuck in a school lift in Mumbai, ND TV reported. The female teacher has been identified as Jenel Fernandes.

The incident took place on Friday at St Mary’s English High School at Chincholi Bunder in Malad, a suburb located in North Mumbai.

Fernandes was waiting on the sixth floor to get to the staff room on the second floor at around 1 pm, said police. As soon as she entered the lift, the doors closed on her, said police.

“When she entered the lift, the doors closed on her and the lift started moving, and she was stuck,” ND TV quoted Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, zone 11 as saying.

Hearing her cries for help, the school staff rushed to help her and was dragged out but was severely injured.

Later, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.